MCCSC Terminates Contract Over Racist Content

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 7:44 — 3.1MB)
Yesterday, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted to end a contract with a text-book provider over racist and insensitive content.
MCCSC Spokesman Andrew Clampitt says the issue came to the attention of the administration on February 10th, when a parent complained.
Clampitt speaks with WFHB News Director Wes Martin about the administration’s decision to sever ties with the educational contractor, in today’s Feature Report.