MCCSC Terminates Contract Over Racist Content

February 28, 2018

Yesterday, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted to end a contract with a text-book provider over racist and insensitive content.

MCCSC Spokesman Andrew Clampitt says the issue came to the attention of the administration on February 10th, when a parent complained.

Clampitt speaks with WFHB News Director Wes Martin about the administration’s decision to sever ties with the educational contractor, in today’s Feature Report.

