Home > News > Headlines > May 26, 2017-HOLA Bloomington

May 26, 2017-HOLA Bloomington

May 26, 2017 Headlines, Hola Bloomington, News, Public Affairs 47 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:02:53 — 57.6MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Entrevista con Emerson Melo. Locutores Jose Luis Antinao y Luz Lopez.
Interview with Emerson Melo. Hosts Jose Luis Antinao and Luz Lopez.

Check Also

bloomingOUT – Patrick Haggerty – May 25, 2017

Hosts Jeff Poling and Colin Shassberger welcome Patrick Haggerty, frontman of Lavender Country, to Bloomington …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org