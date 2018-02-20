Home > News > DLN Features > Love Songs for a Lasting World – A Middle Way House Benefit

Love Songs for a Lasting World – A Middle Way House Benefit

February 20, 2018 DLN Features, News 64 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 8:39 — 3.5MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Now in its third year, Love Songs for a Lasting World is described as a winter extravaganza of song and dance. It’s also a signature fund raiser for Middle Way House, a local nonprofit providing services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, and human trafficking. This year’s concert honors former Middle Way House Director Toby Strout, who guided the nonprofit for 30 years. Strout passed away in 2017.

In today’s feature report, WFHB Assistant News Director Sarah Vaughan talks about the concert with organizers Anna Strout, Malcolm Dalglish, and Middle Way House Communications Coordinator Sarah Hunt.

Tags

Check Also

Daily Local News – February 21, 2018

The detention of an African-American family and two children in Bloomington over the weekend is …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2018 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org