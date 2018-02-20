Love Songs for a Lasting World – A Middle Way House Benefit

Now in its third year, Love Songs for a Lasting World is described as a winter extravaganza of song and dance. It’s also a signature fund raiser for Middle Way House, a local nonprofit providing services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, and human trafficking. This year’s concert honors former Middle Way House Director Toby Strout, who guided the nonprofit for 30 years. Strout passed away in 2017.

In today’s feature report, WFHB Assistant News Director Sarah Vaughan talks about the concert with organizers Anna Strout, Malcolm Dalglish, and Middle Way House Communications Coordinator Sarah Hunt.