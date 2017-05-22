Long Delayed Mixed-waste Recycling Project One Step Closer

A long-delayed recycling project in Monroe County has entered another stage. Consultants are now on the clock to complete a feasibility study for a mixed waste processing facility, also known as a MRF (pronounced “murf”). The MRF project has been studied and debated for more than seven years. The County Solid Waste Management District has now contracted with Florida firm Kessler Consulting for the new study. The District’s director, Tom McGlasson, Jr., told the District’s citizens advisory committee last week that Kessler has eight months to complete it.

The 30-day waste characterization study is needed to determine how much of the county’s waste is trash and how much is recyclable materials. Kessler Consulting is also assisting the City of Bloomington in its switch to an automated sanitation service.

In his update to the Citizens Advisory Committee, McGlasson also said he is preparing the District’s 2018 budget. The proposed budget will be presented to the Solid Waste District Board in June. Committee member John Arnold asked McGlasson if he’s spotted any trends.

McGlasson said he didn’t expect any new fees to be added in coming budget cycle.