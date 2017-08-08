Home > News > DLN Features > Local Teachers Chosen for STEM Fellowship

Local Teachers Chosen for STEM Fellowship

August 8, 2017

Fifteen teachers from eight counties in Southern Indiana were chosen for a two-year STEM fellowship through Regional Opportunities Initiative Incorporated.
ROI’s mission is to enhance science, technology, engineering and math curriculum in area schools. As WFHB Assistant News Director Sarah Vaughan reports, the STEM initiative aims to better qualify students for jobs in Indiana’s advanced manufacturing, life sciences and defense industries.
Sarah Vaughn spoke with Grandview Elementary teacher and STEM fellow Eddie Pierce, on today’s Community Report.

