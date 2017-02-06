Local Legislators Discuss Renewable Energy Bills

About 75 area residents turned up Saturday morning for the League of Women Voters’ annual Legislative Update, held at Bloomington City Hall. Six state legislators were invited, but only three were present for the session: Representatives Matt Pierce and Jeff Ellington, and state Senator Mark Stoops. After updating the public on high profile issues including road funding, a proposed cigarette tax, and replacing the ISTEP, the legislators fielded questions from the public. One issue was on the minds of several attendees: renewable energy.

In today’s WFHB Community Report, we’ll hear Senator Stoops and Representative Pierce respond to two residents asking about current Senate and House bills addressing renewable energy. League of Women Voters President, Kate Cruikshank, moderates.

A full video of the League of Women Voters Legislative Update event can be found on the Community Access Television website, catstv.net.