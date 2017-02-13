Home > News > Daily Local News > Local Groups Hold LGBTQ Youth Assistance Training

Local Groups Hold LGBTQ Youth Assistance Training

February 13, 2017 Daily Local News, DLN Features, News 26 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 8:43 — 8.0MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

According to the Centers for Disease Control, LGBTQ high school students experience higher rates of certain health risks than heterosexual youth. Sam Harrell is a county services specialist with Middle Way House, and an adult leader with Prism Youth Community. PRISM is an inclusive group offering social support for LGBTQ+ youth. Harrell and the Indiana Youth Institute are partners in a training session in Spencer this week to help adults who work with LGBTQ youth better understand the challenges faced by that population. WFHB Assistant News Director, Sarah Vaughan, spoke with Harrell to get a better sense of those challenges, as well as resources allies can use.

Related Resources:
The Trevor Project (crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth)
Prism Youth Community (a supportive space for LGBTQ+ youth ages 12-20).
Suicide Assessment Five-step Evaluation and Triage
Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale 

Tags

Check Also

Daily Local News – February 13, 2017

Trace levels of lead have been discovered in the soil at the site of a …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org