Local Groups Hold LGBTQ Youth Assistance Training

According to the Centers for Disease Control, LGBTQ high school students experience higher rates of certain health risks than heterosexual youth. Sam Harrell is a county services specialist with Middle Way House, and an adult leader with Prism Youth Community. PRISM is an inclusive group offering social support for LGBTQ+ youth. Harrell and the Indiana Youth Institute are partners in a training session in Spencer this week to help adults who work with LGBTQ youth better understand the challenges faced by that population. WFHB Assistant News Director, Sarah Vaughan, spoke with Harrell to get a better sense of those challenges, as well as resources allies can use.

Related Resources:

The Trevor Project (crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth)

Prism Youth Community (a supportive space for LGBTQ+ youth ages 12-20).

Suicide Assessment Five-step Evaluation and Triage

Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale