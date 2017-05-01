Home > News > Headlines > Local Groups Demonstrate to Coincide with International Migrant Strike

Local Groups Demonstrate to Coincide with International Migrant Strike

May 1, 2017

Local groups are organizing a rally and march this evening in Bloomington in solidarity with an international migrant strike. The main rally begins at 6:30 on the Courthouse square. It has been advertised as a call for permanent protection, dignity, and respect for all immigrants in the United States. The event is in solidarity with the organization, Movimiento Cosecha, which called for a nationwide strike today, or “A Day Without Immigrants.” Participants were encouraged not to work, go to school, or buy anything.

The strike comes as hundreds of May Day rallies are being held around the country today. Immediately preceding the main rally at the Courthouse square, a related event is scheduled at the IU Sample Gates. The group Students Against State Violence is organizing a rally and a march from the Sample Gates to the Courthouse Square. The rally at the Sample Gates begins at 5:30.

