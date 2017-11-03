Home > News > Kite Line > Kite Line- November 3, 2017: Appalachian Prison Resistance

Kite Line- November 3, 2017: Appalachian Prison Resistance

This week, we speak with Lill, a resident of Whitesburg, Kentucky. Whitesburg is located in Letcher County the proposed home to a new federal prison to be built on a mountaintop removal site. We have previously covered the strong local organizing in Letcher County that had helped put a stop to this toxic proposal. In light of recent efforts by the Bureau of Prisons to put the prison back on the table, we wanted to go in depth with a local organizer to help us understand the current situation and how others can support the struggle there.

