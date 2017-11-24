Home > News > Kite Line > Kite Line- November 24, 2017: Transitions to the Outside

Kite Line- November 24, 2017: Transitions to the Outside

November 24, 2017

In this episode we give follow-up information about the hunger strike at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility. Then, we finish a conversation with Salomon X, a former prisoner in southern Illinois. Two weeks ago, he shared stories of different issues he faced in a variety of facilities. Now, he continues talking about his experiences behind the walls, and about his transition to life on the outside. You can hear the first part of his interview here.

