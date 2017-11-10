Home > News > Kite Line > Kite Line- November 10, 2017: 23 Hours In & One Hour Out- The View From Menard

Kite Line- November 10, 2017: 23 Hours In & One Hour Out- The View From Menard

November 10, 2017 Kite Line, News 54 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 29:16 — 20.1MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

This week, we share the words and experiences of Salomon X, a former prisoner in Illinois. In the first of two episodes with Salomon, he describes poor conditions and exploitation in the Menard prison, site of many recent struggles, and compares it with other facilities. Many of his memories will be recognizable to Hoosiers; elsewhere, he has spoken of prisoners choking to death without receiving aid. A similar situation occurred in Westville, Indiana, sparking a round of protest there.

 

Tags

Check Also

November 10, 2017 – Hola Bloomington

Host, Carlos Bakota and Luis Fuentes-Rohwer, interview their guest John Nieto-Phillips. They also talk about …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org