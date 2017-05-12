Kite Line- May 12, 2017: Addiction, Sobriety, and Recidivism

This week we feature an interview with Patrick, who reflects on his

experience with addiction and prison. His story is both deeply personal

and analytic, illuminating systemic connections and paths forward. We

also share a long letter from a current Indiana prisoner, who makes an

urgent plea to all of us for contact and for breaking with a life based

on submission and isolation.

