Kite Line- May 12, 2017: Addiction, Sobriety, and Recidivism

May 12, 2017

This week we feature an interview with Patrick, who reflects on his
experience with addiction and prison. His story is both deeply personal
and analytic, illuminating systemic connections and paths forward. We
also share a long letter from a current Indiana prisoner, who makes an
urgent plea to all of us for contact and for breaking with a life based
on submission and isolation.

