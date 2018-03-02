Home > News > Kite Line > Kite Line: March 2, 2018- Reflections in Defiance: Kites From Florida, Indiana, and Greece

This week is focused on words from prisoners sent or smuggled from inside. From the jail in Evansville, Indiana, to letters from participants in Operation PUSH- the still-ongoing prison strike across the Florida department of corrections- to a collection of poems from our local jail, prisoners are finding ways to share their individual experiences and collective resolutions with those of us on the outside. We finish the episode with a powerful statement written collectively by prisoners in five wings of Koridallos prison in Athens, Greece, in response to the kidnapping of a fellow inmate by an extraction team and ongoing maneuvers in their struggle against the prison system.

