Kite Line: June 2, 2017- The Premature Death of Boo Gilkie

June 7th marks the one year anniversary of the death of Clinton Gilkie, and so we devote our June 2nd and June 9th episodes of Kite Line to his story and his memory.

Clinton “Boo” Gilkie was held in the Monroe County Jail since he was 16 after a failed robbery using a toy gun. He was set to be released from jail in late June, 2016. After sitting for 22 months, he was finally being offered a plea deal for time served. He qualified for bail – just $1,000 – the entire time he was imprisoned, but was too poor to get out. On June 7th, 2016, less than two weeks before his release date, Boo died inside the Monroe County Jail.

This week, we share first hand experiences from people imprisoned with Boo which challenge the official account of his death as “unforeseeable.” We also share thoughts on the unfortunate and preventable circumstances surrounding his death, and stories from people who knew him. Next week, we devote the entire episode to memories of Boo.