Kite Line: January 27, 2017- Histories of Resistance in Ohio’s prisons

We go to the neighboring state of Ohio this week in order to dig into
the history of Midwestern prison resistance. We share more of the story
of Siddique Hasan – one of 5 prisoners on death row for their role in
the 1994 Lucasville Uprising – as well as his organizing and his case.
We also spoke with Dan, an ex-prisoner who spent decades inside Ohio
prisons. He describes his early years, learning from and organizing
with members of the Dirty Dozen, an informal, multiracial team of gang
peacemakers who organized strikes and revolts across Ohio’s prisons. He
also charts transformations in the system and in resistance to it over
many years.

