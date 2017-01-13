Kite Line: January 13, 2017- The Muse on the Inside

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 28:19 — 64.8MB)
Our topic this week is creativity behind bars. We showcase poetry from prisoners working with the Indiana Prisoners’ Writing Project, a piece by Shaka Shakur, entitled “Black Pain”, and a song by local musician Billy Young. Shakur is currently serving time in the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility here in Indiana. Billy Young will speak with us in a future episode about his experience with incarceration and homelessness.