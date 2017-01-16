Kite Line: Friday, January 6- Childbirth in Prison

This week, we hear some prison-related news and then return to the topic of pregnancy in prison. We continue our discussion with Dr. Alicia Suarez, a sociologist who researches pregnancy and childbirth as it relates to incarcerated women. She continues the discussion from our Pregnancy in Prison episode, and walks us through the process of giving birth as a prisoner. We then speak with Joe and Mandy Knepp, of the Stepping Stones Baby Ministry- an organization out of Odin, Indiana. Stepping Stones places the babies of prisoners into the homes of volunteer caregivers, who provide homes for the babies as their mothers serve their prison terms.