Kite Line: February 3, 2017- Off Paper

In this episode, we introduce a new topic, going “off-paper.” When
prisoners finish their time and re-enter the free world, they confront a
whole host of barriers and questions that extend the hold that
institutions have on them well past their “on-paper” sentences. To
begin, we hear a recently released anarchist prisoner who reflects on
his time outside prison and the reactions he faces when people learn
about his record, and then we move onto hearing about barriers to
housing that ex-prisoners confront in Bloomington. The last piece of
the puzzle is Micol Seigel’s interview with Jarrod Wall, who, after
serving 26 years, had to overcome both legal and social barriers in
order to simply exist in his small Indiana city. We also share news of
prisoner call-ins, as well as inedible cafeteria food and words from
revolting prisoners, both in Delaware.

