Kite Line: February 3, 2017- Off Paper

In this episode, we introduce a new topic, going “off-paper.” When

prisoners finish their time and re-enter the free world, they confront a

whole host of barriers and questions that extend the hold that

institutions have on them well past their “on-paper” sentences. To

begin, we hear a recently released anarchist prisoner who reflects on

his time outside prison and the reactions he faces when people learn

about his record, and then we move onto hearing about barriers to

housing that ex-prisoners confront in Bloomington. The last piece of

the puzzle is Micol Seigel’s interview with Jarrod Wall, who, after

serving 26 years, had to overcome both legal and social barriers in

order to simply exist in his small Indiana city. We also share news of

prisoner call-ins, as well as inedible cafeteria food and words from

revolting prisoners, both in Delaware.