Kite Line: February 10, 2017- Education in Prison, Part Two

We return to the topic of education within the prison system. After some prison news, we hear a statement written by someone who taught in prisons in the Midwest. Then we return to Micol Seigel’s discussion with Jarrod Wall, who tells us about getting a degree while incarcerated, and the effects/benefits of education while incarcerated, based on his personal experience- and more. You can also hear Jarrod and Micol in our previous episode, “Off Paper,” where we begin to explore difficulties people have trying to navigate life after being locked up.