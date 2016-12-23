Home > News > Kite Line > Kite Line: December 23, 2016- Pregnancy in Prison, Part One
Kite Line: December 23, 2016- Pregnancy in Prison, Part One

December 28, 2016

Our episode focuses on the experience of being pregnant while in prison.  We speak with Dr. Alicia Suarez, PhD, who teaches at DePauw University.  Suarez researches pregnant prisoners at the Indiana Women’s Prison, and speaks with us about the daily life and issues facing these women.  In our next installment of this series, we will talk more with Dr. Suarez about the process of childbirth while incarcerated.

