Kite Line- December 22, 2017: Rightlessness

This week we speak with Naomi Paik about her 2016 book, Rightlessness. Her work addresses the most pressing contemporary issues, drawing together the brutal state of exception imposed on Haitian and Muslim prisoners in Guantanamo with the historical experience of Japanese internment camps and the current anti-immigrant drive. She focuses on the spaces – whether prisons, concentration camps, or immigrant detention centers – necessary to isolate people and render them rightless and subhuman, and the enduring struggle of prisoners to assert their dignity and communicate with those of us on the outside.