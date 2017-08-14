Jeffersonville Participants Learn How To Dispose of Needles And Administer Naxolone

A Jeffersonville program meant to help curb Hepatitis C and HIV is being extended for the upcoming year.

The program, aimed at helping decrease the use of used needles shared by infected intravenous drug users, teaches participants how to safely dispose of needles and trains them in administering anti-opioid drug overdose medication called Narcan or Naloxone.

Two years ago an outbreak of HIV in nearby Scott county helped push Jefferson county community members to start the program. The public health outcry helped spark a clean needle exchange program.

According to the New Albany News and Tribune, around half of the program participants currently have Hepatitis C. The News and Tribune reported that nine fewer overdose deaths occurred last year than in 2015.