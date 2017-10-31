Ivy Tech/John Waldron Arts Center Storyteller Series Shares Immigrant Stories
October 31, 2017
DLN Features, News
41 Views
asylum Aubrey Saeder immigrants ivy tech John Waldron Arts Kate Brown Paul Daily refugees storytelling Willy Palomo 2017-10-31
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 8:29 — 7.8MB)
Subscribe: Android |
WFHB Correspondent Jada Lucas speaks with Willy Palomo, Aubrey Saeder, Paul Daily and Kate Brown about their upcoming Ivy Tech John Waldron Arts Center storytelling series on November 3.
Check Also
In the conclusion of Hiroaki Kuromiya’s 1991 short biography of Stalin, he tells us what …