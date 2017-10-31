Home > News > DLN Features > Ivy Tech/John Waldron Arts Center Storyteller Series Shares Immigrant Stories

Ivy Tech/John Waldron Arts Center Storyteller Series Shares Immigrant Stories

October 31, 2017 DLN Features, News 41 Views

WFHB Correspondent Jada Lucas speaks with Willy Palomo, Aubrey Saeder, Paul Daily and Kate Brown about their upcoming Ivy Tech John Waldron Arts Center storytelling series on November 3.

