IU Graudate Students Protest GOP Tax Plan

November 30, 2017 DLN Features, News 23 Views

Indiana University Graduate students protested and delivered a petition to President Michael McRobbie’s office yesterday afternoon. At the heart of their concern is a measure in the proposed U.S. House tax plan that would repeal a tax exemption for tuition reimbursement for graduate students. The tuition reimbursement compensates graduate students for work at the university. For many graduate students, tuition reimbursement allows them afford their programs, outside of individual or institutional funding. Taxing those reimbursements would significantly impact graduate student tax rates, in some cases, making graduate study unaffordable or unattainable. WFHB News Director Wes Martin spoke with IU graduate students Tracy Hutchings-Goetz and Abbey Ang about yesterday’s protests, in today’s Feature Report.

