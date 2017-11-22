Home > News > DLN Features > IU Foundation President Defends Off-Shore Investments

IU Foundation President Defends Off-Shore Investments

November 22, 2017 DLN Features, News 145 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 8:27 — 5.8MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

On November 8, The New York Times published an article about university foundations avoiding taxes on their endowments, many of which are in the billions of dollars, by investing in overseas corporations.

The Indiana University Foundation was mentioned within the first sentence of the article. According to documents provided to the Times from a leak at a Bermudan law firm, the IU Foundation invested $10 million in a Cayman Islands investment firm.

IU Foundation President and former Dean of the Kelley School of Business, Dan Smith, spoke with WFHB News Director Wes Martin about the allegations. Part of their conversation comprises this Feature Report.

Tags

Check Also

Daily Local News – November 22, 2017

The Indiana Department of Transportation is warning holiday-goers that road work and lane restrictions will …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org