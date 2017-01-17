Interchange – We Decline: Inaugurate the Revolution

As we head into the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, a local group says “NO, in Thunder”: No to the erosion of civil liberties and the end of any semblance of a democratic society. We welcome organizers of Inaugurate the Revolution, a group seeking to transfer power into the hands of the disenfranchised, and to dismantle the systems of oppression that silence and make invisible so many of the country’s citizens. “To reimagine activism is to define revolution as a radical act of love.”

Joe Varga, is an Assistant Professor of Labor Studies at Indiana University. He is a former Teamster shop steward and long time labor activist, having worked for the IBEW and the New York State Working Families Party. He is currently working on a project detailing the spatial history of de-industrialization in Southern Indiana. Joe is also active in Jobs with Justice, and numerous other activist causes.

Alice Corey, is a cellist performing with the group Felfel (the Arabic word for “pepper”), a small ensemble specializing in music of the Middle East

