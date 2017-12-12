Interchange – The New Cosmology or Upbeat in the Anthropocene

Or Big History, or Religion 2.0…

Today’s show is kin to last week’s, Honey From a Weed…but instead of seeing the human as capable of flourishing in concert with the natural, in this story, humanity sings itself beyond limitation.

“[T]he new cosmologists attempt to recast the universe as a distinctly human drama, a story in which we comfortably feel ‘at home.’ But this move is a wrong one, for it collapses an unfathomably vast and alien cosmos into something far less wondrous. It encourages a mood of self-aggrandizement, a kind of cosmic smugness that is contrary to wonder and, I think, demonstrably unscientific….Put differently, the new cosmology is, quintessentially, paradigmatically, an Anthropocene narrative, and a problematically upbeat one at that.” (Sideris, Consecrating Science, 9)

GUEST

Lisa Sideris is Associate Professor of Religious Studies at Indiana University, where her research focuses on religion, science, and environmentalism. She is the author of Environmental Ethics, Ecological Theology, and Natural Selection (Columbia University Press, 2003). Her new book is Consecrating Science: Wonder, Knowledge and the Natural World (University of California Press, 2017).

RELATED

MUSIC

“The Voyager” by Jenny Lewis

“Heretics” by Andrew Bird

“John Saw That Number” by Neko Case

“I Don’t Believe in the Sun” by The Magnetic Fields

“Oceania” by Björk

CREDITS

Producer & Host: Doug Storm

Assistant Producer: Rob Schoon

Board Engineer: Bryce Martin

Executive Producer: Wes Martin