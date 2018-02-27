Interchange – The Least That Can Be Done: Black History Month

This is the final Tuesday in February and so also our last show dedicated to highlighting our past programs detailing key figures and moments in Black History in the United States.

So far this month we’ve heard Gerald Horne proclaim that the American Revolution was guided by a backlash to England’s abolitionism; that the US needed to be free to continue enslaving Africans.

That led us to the next program on what authors Ned and Constance Sublette called the “capitalized womb” and a discussion of the political fight between Virginia and South Carolina, where none other than Thomas Jefferson managed to outlaw the importation of Africans (ie, the capture, transport and enslavement of masses of people to serve as beasts of burden for the Southern Plantation owners) in order that Virginia could supply slave labor via the breeding of its existing captive population of black people. A first “made in America” campaign–Buy Local slaves!

And last week, perhaps out of order, we heard about Zora Neale Hurston’s great novel Their Eyes Were Watching God as well as her conservative political perspective, one which would not be out of line with that of our silent Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Finally, our final show is on W. E. B. Du Bois, the great historian of Black Reconstruction. Du Bois was a novelist, short story writer, social scientist, and historian, and proponent of being allied with international governments which would support equal civil rights for the Black people of the United States…an attempt to shame this country on the world stage. He was, all his very long life, supportive of communist governments in Russia and China for this very reason.

Here are links to these programs:

The United States of Apartheid: Gerald Horne On the White Supremacist Project

The Capitalized Womb: The Slave-Breeding Industry in America

Zora Neale Hurston and the Blues

The Wages of Whiteness: W. E. B. Du Bois and the Color Line

CREDITS

Producer & Host: Doug Storm

Assistant Producer: Rob Schoon

Studio Engineer: Bryce Martin

Executive Producer: Wes Martin