Interchange – The Elected Coup

Our latest President tweets out “policy” and executive orders and his national security advice is coming from Breitbart blogger, Steve Bannon.

This morning’s tweets:

‘Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess)-just like Dem party!’

‘When will the Democrats give us our Attorney General and rest of Cabinet! They should be ashamed of themselves! No wonder D.C. doesn’t work!’

The clown car is full but they’re not playing for laughs.

GUESTS

Jeffrey Isaac is James H. Rudy Professor of Political Science at Indiana University. He is Editor-in-Chief of the journal Perspectives on Politics and is the author and editor of several books including The Poverty of Progressivism and Democracy in Dark Times.

Samuel Moyn is Jeremiah Smith, Jr. Professor of Law and Professor of History at Harvard University. His areas of interest include international law, human rights, the law of war, and legal thought, in both historical and current perspective. He is a coeditor of the journal Humanity, and the author of The Last Utopia: Human Rights in History and Christian Human Rights.

MUSIC

“Continuum” by György Ligeti, performed by Antoinette Vischer

“Suite for Trayvon (and Thousands More)” by Trio Three and Vijay Iyer

“Sonata for Solo Cello” by György Ligeti, performed by Mathias Johansen

“Freedom Suite” by Sonny Rollins

RELATED

UP NEXT

Our Creeping Authoritarianism

We’ve talked Coup–let’s talk Authoritarianism…Everyday Authoritarianism that is…and what we can do to stem its creeping tide: I’ll talk with Tom Pepinsky, a professor of Government at Cornell about Weak Leaders, Bullies, and Narcissists; I’ll also speak with Peter Cole a professor of History at Western Illinois University about his recent piece titled “Want to Stop Trump? Take a Page From These Dockworkers, and Stop Work.”

CREDITS

