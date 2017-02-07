Interchange – The Authoritarian Creep

As a follow-up to last week’s program, “The Elected Coup,” tonight we confront The Authoritarian Creep.

I should note that I spoke with both of our guests last Thursday (2/2) and as mindless speed seems to be the name of Donald Trump’s game (a la Italian Futurism), this show may already be behind the times!

SEGMENT ONE: Lessons from Local 10

We’ll try to learn from the past in order to affect our present moment–I spoke with Peter Cole, a labor historian at Western Illinois University about his recent In These Times article titled “Want to Stop Trump? Take a Page From These Dockworkers, and Stop Work”. Last Wednesday (2/1), Republican Representatives Steve King (IA) and Joe Wilson (SC) re-introduced a so-called right-to-work bill that would significantly hamper unions across the country and likely lower wages for all Americans. There’s nothing new about this of course, as Cole gives us an account of the decades-long concerted effort to weaken and destroy organized labor. And despite his appeal to blue collar Midwesterners, forged by opposing Trans-Pacific Partnership, DT has said he is “100 percent” in favor of right-to-work laws–and both House and Senate are controlled by Republicans.

SEGMENT TWO: The Bluster (and tweets) of Weak Leaders

We’re joined by a scholar of authoritarian regimes, Tom Pepinsky, professor of government at Cornell University. With the White House’s illiberal disposition so obvious that it grounds new standard operating procedures, Pepinsky leads us down a fine line of interpreting the breakneck chaos of the new administration — cautioning us against basing our understanding in terms of obsolete totalitarianisms past, but also over-extrapolating the chaos and bluster into fearful, un-falsifiable fantasies… in the process, getting suckered into our own ‘alt’ reality.

GUESTS

Peter Cole is a historian of the twentieth-century United States and South Africa. He researches the history of social movements, especially how workers and labor unions organize in ethnically and racially diverse societies. He is the author of Wobblies on the Waterfront: Interracial Unionism in Progressive-Era Philadelphia (University of Illinois Press, 2007) and Ben Fletcher: The Life & Writings of a Black Wobbly (Charles H. Kerr, 2007).

Tom Pepinsky is Associate Professor in the Government Department at Cornell University. He studies the interaction of political and economic systems, mostly in emerging market economies. He is the author of Economic Crises and the Breakdown of Authoritarian Regimes: Indonesia and Malaysia in Comparative Perspective (Cambridge University Press, 2009).

