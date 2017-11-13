Indiana Prosecutors Against Pot Decriminalization

The Association of Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys is advocating against the decriminalization of marijuana in the state.

Indiana prosecutors sent a letter to the Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse earlier this month, urging the commission to quote, “resist the validation of marijuana in the state.”

The letter stated the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys will ask legislators to move against policies that would cause “further harm” to communities suffering from the effects of drug abuse.

Executive Secretary of the Association, David Powell, wrote that marijuana legalization would be disadvantageous to Indiana and intensify the abuse of other substances.

Powell writes, “Marijuana is not medicine and information purporting that marijuana is medicinal are based on half-truths and anecdotal evidence.”

The Association of Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys were joined by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, who penned an op-ed piece on Thursday, decrying the move to legalize marijuana.

Powell’s letter to the Commission to Combat Drug Abuse states that the legalization of marijuana in other states has increased youth use and compromised workforce productivity.

The 2018 Indiana General Assembly convenes in January of next year.