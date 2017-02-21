Home > News > DLN Features > Indiana Nonprofits Lobby State Legislators to Get More Supplemental Nutrition Assistance for Hoosiers

Indiana Nonprofits Lobby State Legislators to Get More Supplemental Nutrition Assistance for Hoosiers

Indiana nonprofits are lobbying state legislators on two Senate bills that would impact the ability of Hoosiers to receive SNAP benefits. That’s the federally funded supplemental nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps. Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, the Indiana Association of United Ways, the Indiana Township Association, Inc., and the Institute for Working Families are among a dozen organizations working toward the passage of Senate Bill 154, which would remove an asset limit on SNAP recipients, and Senate Bill 9, which would allow certain drug offenders to receive benefits. Reporter Sarah Vaughan spoke with Jessica Fraser, the Director of the Indiana Institute for Working Families, about why these bills are important, and their chances of getting passed.

