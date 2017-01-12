Home > News > DLN Features > Inaugurate the Revolution: Local Protest For Bloomington Community

January 12, 2017

On January 20th, local residents are planning a series of events they are calling Inaugurate the Revolution. The plans are taking place on the same day as the Inauguration of President Donald Trump. On Monday, hosts of WFHB’s Bring it On, Amrita Myers and Cornelius Wright, sat down with two of the organizers of the events. We bring you part of their conversation now for today’s WFHB community report.

