Inaugurate the Revolution: Local Protest For Bloomington Community

On January 20th, local residents are planning a series of events they are calling Inaugurate the Revolution. The plans are taking place on the same day as the Inauguration of President Donald Trump. On Monday, hosts of WFHB’s Bring it On, Amrita Myers and Cornelius Wright, sat down with two of the organizers of the events. We bring you part of their conversation now for today’s WFHB community report.

That was two organizers of an event called Inaugurate the Revolution, speaking with hosts of WFHB’s Bring it On. To find out more about the event, visit Inaugurate the Revolution dot com.