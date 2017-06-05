Home > News > Daily Local News > I-69 Section 5 Delayed Again

I-69 Section 5 Delayed Again

June 5, 2017

The deadline for completing Section 5 of Interstate 69 has been pushed back again. That’s according to a report today in the Herald-Times. The new target date for completion is August 31st of next year, a full 22 months after the original deadline. The newspaper cites information released by the Indiana Finance Authority, which also announced last week it intends to move the construction project back under state management. The project has been overseen by the multinational company, Isolux Corsan, which is now undergoing a process similar to bankruptcy in Spanish courts.

