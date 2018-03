The Reverend Forest Gilmore cut the ribbon on Crawford II housing development, this afternoon. The homelessness housing project is a joint effort by the Shalom Community Center and LIFE Designs, among others.

Rev. Gilmore Spoke with WFHB News Director Wes Martin, about the opening of Crawford 2 and what it means for the communities in South Central Indiana.

WFHB Assistant News Director Sarah Vaughan edited this interview.