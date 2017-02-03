Hola Bloomintgon – February 3, 2017

Locutores Minerva Sosa y Raquel Anderson entrevistan a Lillian Casillas sobre la nueva Luis Davila Latinx Comunidad Temática. Ella habla sobre los requisitos que hay para ser parte de esta comunidad. También platican sobre la diversidad entre la comunidad latina y las varias identidades entre la comunidad latina.

Hosts Minerva Sosa y Raquel Anderson interview Lillian Casillas about the new Luis Davila Latinx Thematic Community. She talks about the requirements that students will have to fulfill to be part of the living learning center. They also discuss the diversity within the Latino community and the various identities that make up the Latino community.