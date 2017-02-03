Home > Public Affairs > Hola Bloomington > Hola Bloomintgon – February 3, 2017

Hola Bloomintgon – February 3, 2017

February 3, 2017 Hola Bloomington, News, Public Affairs 33 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 59:38 — 54.6MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Locutores Minerva Sosa y Raquel Anderson entrevistan a Lillian Casillas sobre la nueva Luis Davila Latinx Comunidad Temática. Ella habla sobre los requisitos que hay para ser parte de esta comunidad. También platican sobre la diversidad entre la comunidad latina y las varias identidades entre la comunidad latina.

Hosts Minerva Sosa y Raquel Anderson interview Lillian Casillas about the new Luis Davila Latinx Thematic Community. She talks about the requirements that students will have to fulfill to be part of the living learning center. They also discuss the diversity within the Latino community and the various identities that make up the Latino community.

Tags

Check Also

bloomingOUT – Doug Bauder – February 2, 2017

Join bloomingOUT anchors Grace and JP as they welcome Doug Bauder to the show! Doug …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org