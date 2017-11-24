Home > Public Affairs > Hola Bloomington > Hola Bloomington – November 24, 2017

Hola Bloomington – November 24, 2017

November 27, 2017 Hola Bloomington, News, Public Affairs 18 Views

Host, Erick Gutierrez, and guest Sira Gutierres talk about Healthy Relationships.

Locutor, Erick Gutierrez,e invitada Sira Gutierres hablan sobre la comunicacion entre parejas.

