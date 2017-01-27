Hola Bloomington – January 27, 2017

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:01:17 — 56.1MB)
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
Locutora Maria Auxi Viloria entrevista a Laura Celis Black una Coach de Salud de Houston, TX. Ella nos platica sobre la salud integral y longevidad. Nos cuenta los hábitos mas importantes para una salud integral y la importancia de la familia y la comunidad en la generación de salud.
Host Maria Auxi Viloria interviews Laura Celis Black a Health Coach from Houston, TX. She talks about health and longevity. She tells us the most important habits for a well rounded healthy lifestyle and the importance of family and community in one’s longevity.