Home > Public Affairs > Hola Bloomington > Hola Bloomington – January 27, 2017

Hola Bloomington – January 27, 2017

January 27, 2017 Hola Bloomington, News, Public Affairs 11 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:01:17 — 56.1MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Locutora Maria Auxi Viloria entrevista a Laura Celis Black una Coach de Salud de Houston, TX. Ella nos platica sobre la salud integral y longevidad. Nos cuenta los hábitos mas importantes para una salud integral y la importancia de la familia y la comunidad en la generación de salud.

Host Maria Auxi Viloria interviews Laura Celis Black a Health Coach from Houston, TX. She talks about health and longevity. She tells us the most important habits for a well rounded healthy lifestyle and the importance of family and community in one’s longevity.

Tags

Check Also

bloomingOUT – Noelle Philipps – January 26, 2017

Join bloomingOUT anchors Colin and Grace as they welcome the program’s new volunteer and News …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org