Hola Bloomington – January 27, 2017

Locutora Maria Auxi Viloria entrevista a Laura Celis Black una Coach de Salud de Houston, TX. Ella nos platica sobre la salud integral y longevidad. Nos cuenta los hábitos mas importantes para una salud integral y la importancia de la familia y la comunidad en la generación de salud.

Host Maria Auxi Viloria interviews Laura Celis Black a Health Coach from Houston, TX. She talks about health and longevity. She tells us the most important habits for a well rounded healthy lifestyle and the importance of family and community in one’s longevity.