Hola Bloomington – January 13, 2017

Para el primer programa del año nuevo locutores Luz Lopez y Raquel Anderson entrevistan a Katie Rodriguez de la organización SCCAP- South Central Community Action Program. Ella nos cuenta sobre los diferente servicios que ellos ofrecen como el Head Start, asistencia de facturas de gas, ayuda conseguir seguro médico y mucho más. También platican con Alejandra Martínez quien nos invita a un evento cultural que celebra la diáspora Mexicana y Latinoamericano.

Hosts Luz Lopez y Raquel Anderson interview Katie Rodriguez from SCCAP- South Central Community Action Program. She shares with us the different services that SCCAP provides such as Head Start, gas bill assistance, help applying for health care and much more. They also speak with Alejandra Martinez who invites us to a cultural event celebrating the Mexican and Latin American diaspora.