Hola Bloomington- February 23, 2018

Locutores Sira y Erick Gutierrez hablaron sobre los tipos de conflicto entre la familia y pareja, sobre los tipos de conflicto. Tambien, nos cuentan como manejar esos problemas, como podemos administrar el conflicto entre otras ideas.

Despues, tuvieron a un invitado sorpresa, David Davila Gonzalez. Platico sobre el evento que se llevara acabo el jueves, primero de marzo en Players Pub de 6 p.m. a 9 p.m.

Hosts, Sira and Erick Gutierrez talked about the types of conflict between family and couple. They also mention ways to handle those problems, how we can manage the conflict among other ideas.

Later, they had a surprise guest, David Davila Gonzalez. Talk about the event that will take place on Thursday, March 1st in Players Pub of 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.