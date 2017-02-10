Hola Bloomington- February 10 , 2017

Israel Herrera entrevista a Javier Leon y Alfredo Minetti del Latin American Music Center. Nos cuenta como empezaron a tocar música y porque le gusta crear música que mezcla géneros. También nos dicen como su crianza ha influenciado su forma de crear música. Luego nos dan un idea de que podemos esperar de la LAMC este año.

Israel Herrera interviews Javier Leon and Alfredo Minetii from the Latin American Music Center. They share how they started to play music and how they like mixing genres to create music. They also tell us how their upbringing and where they’ve lived has influenced their music. We also get an insight on what to expect from the LAMC this year.