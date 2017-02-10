Home > Public Affairs > Hola Bloomington > Hola Bloomington- February 10 , 2017

Hola Bloomington- February 10 , 2017

February 10, 2017 Hola Bloomington, News, Public Affairs 57 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:02:06 — 56.8MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Israel Herrera entrevista a Javier Leon y Alfredo Minetti del Latin American Music Center. Nos cuenta como empezaron a tocar música y porque le gusta crear música que mezcla géneros. También nos dicen como su crianza ha influenciado su forma de crear música. Luego  nos dan un idea de que podemos esperar de la LAMC este año.
Israel Herrera interviews Javier Leon and Alfredo Minetii from the Latin American Music Center. They share how they started to play music and how they like mixing genres to create music. They also tell us how their upbringing and where they’ve lived has influenced their music. We also get an insight on what to expect from the LAMC this year.

Tags

Check Also

bloomingOUT – Argenta Peron – February 9, 2017

Join bloomingOUT anchors Colin, Grace, and JP as they welcome Argenta Peron to the show. …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org