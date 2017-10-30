“High-Level Meth Dealer” Arrested by Indiana State Police

Indiana State Police arrested a man accused of being a “high-level methamphetamine dealer” in Monroe County last week.

State troopers arrested 44-year-old Paxton Davis on felony charges of possession and dealing methamphetamines on Wednesday.

Davis allegedly had over a kilogram of methamphetamines in his possession. An Indiana State Police press release alleges Davis was receiving shipments of methamphetamines stuffed in doll heads and sent to him through the mail. Police believe the packages—which were gift-wrapped and overnighted to Bloomington—originated in Southern California.

Davis was also arrested in Monroe County in August, allegedly found in possession of over 300 grams of methamphetamines, paraphernalia and 26 firearms. State police allege two of the firearms were stolen.