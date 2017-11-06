Home > News > Daily Local News > Heavy Storms Batter Area; Monroe County Ready

Heavy Storms Batter Area; Monroe County Ready

November 6, 2017 Daily Local News, DLN Features, News 40 Views

Fierce storms battered southern Monroe and northern Lawrence counties yesterday afternoon before becoming tornadoes in central Indiana.

The Lawrence County Sheriff warned residents of a gas leak along Gas Line Rd. through its Facebook page. The sheriff set up a temporary command center at Springville Elementary School and directed displaced residents there.

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain said things were calmer here — but, as he tells WFHB News Director Wes Martin, personnel and resources were ready.

