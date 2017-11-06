Heavy Storms Batter Area; Monroe County Ready

Fierce storms battered southern Monroe and northern Lawrence counties yesterday afternoon before becoming tornadoes in central Indiana.

The Lawrence County Sheriff warned residents of a gas leak along Gas Line Rd. through its Facebook page. The sheriff set up a temporary command center at Springville Elementary School and directed displaced residents there.

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain said things were calmer here — but, as he tells WFHB News Director Wes Martin, personnel and resources were ready.