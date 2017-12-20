Small Plane Crash Kills Three in Southern Indiana

A small plane crash in south eastern Indiana claimed three lives over the weekend.

The Indiana State Police confirmed the identities of the victims of the crash, which occurred outside of Oldenburg, Indiana, on Saturday night.

The dead are listed as a National Transportation Safety Board Virginia training center director, Dr. Paul Schuda, his friend Dr. Louis Cantilena, and Cantilena’s daughter, Dr. Amy Cantilena.

Tim Sorensen is the NTSB accident investigator for the crash. He says the investigation has just gotten started.

Sorensen says the Cessna light aircraft crashed into a heavily wooded ravine on Saturday night. He does not currently suspect foul weather to have played any impact on the crash.

Louis Cantilena was reported as the pilot during the time of the crash. He and Schuda were both members of the Civil Air Patrol.