Gray Death: A New Strain of Heroin

A new strain of heroin has been found in Greenwood, Indiana. The heroin drug cocktail is being called Gray Death. It is a mixture of synthetic opioids, including Carfentanil which is 10,000 times more potent than morphine. Across the U.S., Gray Death has caused deaths and overdoses. An Ohio police officer reportedly overdosed last month after accidentally encountering the drug while making an arrest. The strain is difficult for officers to identify because it looks similar to other strains of heroin. Gray Death overdoses are now being reported in multiple counties throughout Indiana.