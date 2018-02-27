Home > News > Headlines > Governor Tours Flood Damaged Counties – State of Emergency Declared
Photo provided by Indiana Governor's Office.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb over Jefferson County on Monday.

Governor Tours Flood Damaged Counties – State of Emergency Declared

February 27, 2018 Headlines, News 48 Views

Governor Eric Holcomb toured parts of southern Indiana yesterday, after torrential rain led state officials to declare a state of emergency in 18 counties. Today, the Governor’s office declared a state of emergency in four more southern Indiana counties. WFHB’s Chuhan Jie reports.

