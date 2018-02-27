Governor Tours Flood Damaged Counties – State of Emergency Declared

Governor Eric Holcomb toured parts of southern Indiana yesterday, after torrential rain led state officials to declare a state of emergency in 18 counties. Today, the Governor’s office declared a state of emergency in four more southern Indiana counties. WFHB’s Chuhan Jie reports.
Tags Clark County flood Flood Damage Governor Eric Holcomb jefferson county Ohio River Southern Indiana State of Emergency
Check Also
Interchange – The Least That Can Be Done: Black History Month
This is the final Tuesday in February and so also our last show dedicated to …