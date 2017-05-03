Gay Role Models Needed as Mentors

In this WFHB community report, we hear from Indiana University senior Tristan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick came out as gay when he was 15, but found that he didn’t have any gay role models to look up for guidance and support. That changed, however, when he came to IU and met Doug Bauder, director of the LGBTQ+ Culture Center at IU Bloomington. It was through Bauder that Fitzpatrick found a mentor, and in college he also began to learn about how the AIDS crisis created a mentorship vacuum for young gay men today. This story airs courtesy of a partnership between WFHB and a journalism class at the IU Media School taught by Amy Gastelum