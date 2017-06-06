Home > News > Everyday People > Everyday People: Milestones

Everyday People: Milestones

June 6, 2017 Everyday People, News 68 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 4:58 — 5.0MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

WFHB’s weekly community resources segment. In this weeks segment, we learn about Milestones – the mental health division of Stone Belt.

Check Also

Renovation of Dimension Mill

The city of Bloomington isn’t waiting for the renovation of the Dimension Mill to hold …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org