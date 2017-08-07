Email/Phone Scam Asks Payment for Unclaimed Property

The Indiana Attorney General is warning citizens that a recent scam involving unclaimed property can come in the form of emails and phone calls asking for payment.

Moving or having a named changed can cause property such as payroll, estates, death benefits, savings and more to go unclaimed.

The state collects unclaimed property until Hoosiers are able to prove their identity. Currently the state estimates it holds $466 million in unclaimed property.

Unclaimed property listings can be accessed free though indianaunclaimed.gov. The Attorney General asks Hoosiers to report scams that request upfront payments.

A representative of the Attorney General will be at the state fairgrounds to help assist fair-goers who wish to see if they have unclaimed assets.