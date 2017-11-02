Home > Public Affairs > EcoReport > Eco’s Get Out and Hike! – November 02, 2017

Eco’s Get Out and Hike! – November 02, 2017

November 2, 2017 EcoReport, EcoReport Features, News 25 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 2:48 — 2.6MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Eco Report’s new feature “Get out and Hike!”, Eco Report’s Jan walker interviews Cynthia Brubaker and her hike in the Amy Weingartner Branigin Peninsula Preserve.

Check Also

Eco Feature – November 02, 2017

Today’s feature Eco Report’s Rebecca Mueller interviews Cathy Greene, a citizen advocate for the protection …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org